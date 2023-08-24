MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted nearly a year after the shooting death of a West Memphis woman.

Lorenzo Allen was reportedly convicted of first-degree murder in a Crittenden County court Wednesday. Allen was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Allen was accused of fatally shooting 55-year-old Donna Christley of West Memphis. The shooting happened at Christley’s home on Wilson Road on Saturday, October 30.

According to police, Allen shot Christley outside of her home. Christley’s body was reportedly found underneath the carport.

Christley’s family members spoke with WREG shortly after her death.

“Donna was the ‘thread’ that kept this ‘blanket’ together,” said Darrin Christley. “Donna was the one that we all called on and right now we’re broken.”