MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison Thursday for firearms charges and his role in a railroad car burglary last year.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee said Lawrence Anthony, 35, was sentenced on November 30 to 66 months in federal prison for aiding and abetting a railroad car burglary, possessing a machine gun, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal judge also ordered Anthony to serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Court documents stated that on March 4, 2022, agents with CSX Transportation saw several people breaking into railroad cars that had merchandise destined for California inside.

Agents apprehended Anthony, who reportedly had a Glock .40 caliber pistol that had been modified with a small switch mechanism on the rear of the slide, allowing the weapon to be fully automatic.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the other suspects fled the scene after stealing $7,500 worth of merchandise.

Anthony was arrested again in August 2022 when Memphis Police officers responded to a complaint that liquor was being sold from a home.

When officers went inside the house, they found Anthony and several boxes of liquor that were taken during a business burglary a few hours before. They also found a Taurus 9mm pistol, which Anthony admitted belonged to him.

He pled guilty to aiding and abetting burglary along with firearms offenses stemming from both arrests in July of this year.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Anthony has a history of committing robbery, theft, and burglary.