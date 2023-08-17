MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man charged after his wife was shot in Olive Branch, Mississippi, three years ago was sentenced to 42 years in the state penitentiary Wednesday.

Robert Phinizee was charged with conspiracy and attempted murder of his wife. According to the DeSoto County District Attorney’s office, the charges stemmed from a domestic violence assault that led to the victim being choked then shot on Feb. 10, 2020.

The majority of Phinizee’s sentence will be a day for day sentence with no early release, the DA’s office said.

“It is the hope of this office that this conviction again reaffirms the message that DeSoto County will not tolerate violent criminals nor violent crime. Citizens need to know that this office continues to work hard to make sure they are safe from violent criminals,” said District Attorney Robert Morris.

The victim told WREG in a short statement, “The pain my children and I have endured since Feb. 10th is indescribable. It’s been a long 3 years, but today justice has been served.”

Morris said this was the 19th trial to verdict in DeSoto County so far this year, more than the number of trials to verdict in 2022.