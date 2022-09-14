MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The third suspect in a string of gas station robberies in Memphis was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison, United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Malik Williams, 26, was found guilty in June 2022 of both business robberies and the use of firearms during the robberies. On Friday, September 9, he was sentenced to 228 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Williams, Decardo Moore, and Joshua Beason robbed multiple gas stations on June 28, 2019.

Around 2 a.m., the three men when to the Murphy Express on Summer Avenue. Williams and Beason put a gun to the side of a store clerk, forced him inside the store, and threatened his life along with another clerk inside the store.

They took the money and left the scene with Moore as the getaway driver.

Williams and Beason robbed the Exxon on Summer Avenue about 30 minutes later. They brandished firearms and took cash from the drawer before the three men took off.

According to the press release, the group also participated in a home invasion in the 2000 block of West Barbara Circle minutes later. During the invasion, a resident, Williams, and Beason were shot.

All three of them survived.

Charges for the home invasion are pending for all three suspects. Williams’ sentence will be consecutive to any sentence obtained for the pending home invasion charges.

Moore was previously sentenced in October 2021 to life in federal prison and 21 years of incarceration for four counts of robbery and four counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Beason was sentenced to 293 months in federal prison in May 2021.