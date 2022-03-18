MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was a major heroin supplier for a Memphis street gang was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Derrick Johnson, 59, was convicted by a Criminal Court jury back in February on two felony counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to sell over 150 grams of heroin.

Johnson was arrested following an undercover investigation by the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit.

According to evidence presented in the trial, Johnson was one of several major suppliers of heroin for the Dixie Homes Murda Squad in 2017.

According to the press release, the investigation pointed to a supply chain that included gang members using multiple cell phones and involved arranging to drop off large amounts of money to Johnson’s home in exchange for heroin what was sometimes mixed with fentanyl.

Investigators said Johnson sometimes sold up to 500 grams – more than a pound- of heroin to the street level dealers of the gang.

Another dealer and two dozen gang members have been convicted or pled guilty to the case.