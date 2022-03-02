MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who allegedly shot his girlfriend during an argument in 2019, telling her “’til death do us part,” was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on weapons violations.

Other state charges in the incident are still pending against Terrence Mull, 36, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph Murphy’s office. Mull will also face three years of supervised release.

According to law enforcement, Mull got into an argument with his girlfriend in Jan. 2019 after she asked him for a house key and refused to give him a hug.

Mull allegedly put a gun to the woman’s head and attempted to shoot, but the gun jammed. The two then struggled and Mull choked the woman until he shot her in the arm and neck, the attorney’s office said.

The woman survived and escaped with her two children.

Mull was a convicted felon who was not allowed to possess firearms at the time. He pleaded guilty to that charge.