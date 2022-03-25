MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 53-year-old man was sentenced Friday on multiple felony charges stemming from a crash that killed a veteran Memphis Police Lieutenant in 2019, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced.

The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on March 21, 2019.

Investigators said Lt. Myron Fair, a 25-year veteran who was approaching retirement, was stopped at a traffic light at Austin Peay Highway and Yale Road when he was struck from behind by a 2015 Dodge Durango driven at a high rate of speed.

The driver, Marquell Griffin, walked away from the crash. He was arrested a short time later at a nearby service station.

According to investigators, Griffin has three prior DUI convictions.

Judge John Campbell sentenced Griffin to 23 years (at 60%) on the aggravated vehicular homicide charge, two years on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident and two years on possession of a controlled substance.

The sentences, totaling 27 years, are to be served consecutively.