MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Dyersburg man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a shooting that left a father of seven children dead, according to District Attorney General Danny Goodman, Jr.

According to information presented in court, Demetrice Livingston, 27, was in the backseat of an SUV when he fired shots at a group of men standing on the side of the road just a few feet away on June 10, 2019.

Authorities say Demarko Robertson was struck by two of those bullets and died shortly after arriving at the hospital. He is survived by his wife and seven children.

Livingston was found guilty of second-degree murder.

“This is just another example of an innocent person being taken from his family by the senseless violence that occurs every day. We at the district attorney’s office will continue to work hard to ensure that violent criminals are taken off the streets to prevent future crimes,” said District Attorney General Danny Goodman, Jr.