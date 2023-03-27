Suitcase on luggage conveyor belt in the baggage claim at airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Florida man was sentenced last week for traveling with narcotics from Los Angeles to Memphis.

According to the Western District of Tennessee Attorney’s Office, on September 8, 2021, detectives from the Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit received a call about narcotics possibly being on the plane.

Investigators used a drug-sniffing dog to positively identify the drugs within the suitcase, which belonged to Rashid James-Wooten.

After searching the inside of the suitcase, investigators found 996 grams of fentanyl, 4,472 grams of methamphetamine, and 1,220 grams of marijuana, according to reports. James-Wooten went to baggage claim to ask about his lost luggage and was taken into custody.

James-Wooten pled guilty to the offense and was sentenced to 6 years in prison with no parole, followed by 3 years of supervised release.