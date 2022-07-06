NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 25-year-old man convicted of stabbing two young men to death and critically injuring a third outside a bar in Midtown Nashville was sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences plus 40 additional years in prison.

A jury found Michael Mosley guilty on all counts, including murder, on March 31, 2022. He stabbed and killed 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni after a fight over a woman in 2019.

Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College in Memphis.

A.J. Bethurum, the only survivor of the three stabbing victims, gave his testimony during the trial.

On Wednesday, Mosley was sentenced to two life sentences in prison to be served consecutively for the first-degree murders of Bethard and Trapeni and between three and 40 years for attempted first-degree murder of Bethurum, to be served at 85%, and felony assault of a fourth man injured in the brawl.

His sentencing was determined by the court as he was classified a “career offender” with an extensive criminal history.

Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni

Friends and family members of the victims did not want to speak after the verdict, but prosecutor Jan Norman said this was a case of justice being served.

“This is 100% Michael Mosley. Michael Mosley did this, this all happened because of him. There’s not one thing a single one of those victims did to bring this to them. Everything they did was what you would do as a human being, you see your friend in trouble you try to help them. He’s the one who did this, he brought this anger and violence to them.”

The defense claimed Mosley acted in self-defense.

Never-before seen video and images were shown in the double homicide case. A photo captured the BGA graduates who were home from college meeting up before heading out to Dogwood on Dec. 21, 2019.

Surveillance footage detailing what unfolded inside the bar was also played as the woman was approached several times by Mosley.

Investigators said the fatal fight was sparked after Mosley made numerous advances toward the woman.

During Mosley’s sentencing in late June, he apologized to the victims’ families.

“First and foremost, I’m sorry. I’m so sorry your family, friends lost their lives because of my actions, and I’m sorry for the pain you went through as a result,” said Mosley.

Clayton Beathard’s father, Casey, looked Mosley in the eyes during his impact statement and cried, “Michael, I talked to your family and I know it. I know the Lord loves you and don’t you forget it.”

Casey said his words are from God, although they go against everything in him as a father and a husband.

“I know your life has been hard here, man, and that stinks, it sucks. I know it. God, just give him a chance, give him a chance please,” he pleaded.

The heartbroken father said he is grateful for what God is doing in this tragedy, that there are no coincidences but rather opportunities.

He shared his family’s prayer in closing, “Wouldn’t it be awesome if Clay and Michael could become great friends in heaven and that’s our prayer.”

Mosley is currently housed in the Metro jail awaiting transfer to a permanent facility with the Tennessee Department of Correction.