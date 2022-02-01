MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after he held his girlfriend hostage in 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

According to information presented in court, Memphis Police responded to a 911 hang up call at a home in Memphis on Dec. 15, 2019. When officers arrived, they encountered Darraill Davis behaving erratically and attempting to get into a silver sedan. Davis was detained after he ran away from officers.

Police recovered a silver Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol when they detained him.

An investigation revealed that Davis had been holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her all day. Investigators say Davis pointed the gun at her and hit her in the head during one of the assaults.

A search of his criminal history revealed multiple Tennessee state convictions including domestic assault, aggravated burglary, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of dihydrocodeinone with intent to sell, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Davis was on probation at the time of this offense.

Davis pled guilty to being a felon in possession on August 8, 2021.

On Jan. 24, U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris sentenced Davis to 188 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.