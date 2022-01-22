MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested and charged with arson after police say he threw two molotov cocktails at his neighbor’s house.

Officers said one cocktail hit the front window of the neighbor’s home and the other landed on the front porch. No injuries were reported.

The victim told officers she and the suspect, Derrick Ross, 27, had been feuding for about a week. She also said Ross vandalized her vehicle the week before throwing the cocktails at her house and told her he was going to continue damaging her car.

When MPD went to Ross’s house, he admitted numerous that he was responsible for the molotov cocktails being thrown at the victim’s house. He also said he was seeking revenge because he felt the victim and others shot at him. However, police say there is no report of this incident and they were never contacted for it.

When police arrested Ross, he said “when I get out, I’m going to get even. I’m never calling the police.” He also said he “will get street justice.”

Ross is expected to appear in court on Jan. 24.