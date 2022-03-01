MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the Westwood neighborhood of Memphis, Leon Smith, 62, has been without his own power for 25 days, using a line from a neighbor for basic needs.

“It’s hard, you know,” Smith said. “You’re spending money to eat out, money that you don’t have.”

While he has had assistance with tree trimming and roofing, Smith said MLGW told him he is on his own to repair this electric meter ripped from his wall. He said a local church plans to help, but he feels MLGW is responsible.

“We pay utility bills monthly,” Smith said. “It shouldn’t be anything with wires they shouldn’t be held accountable for.”

Young said customers can expect to see more progress, but it is going to take time.

From restoration to smart meters and call center performance times, MLGW President J.T. Young answered questions from city council about power outages from February’s ice storm.

“Our system is not at all as resilient as I would like it to be, and that’s why we have a five-year improvement plan underway,” Young said.

Young also said his team as identified key issues moving forward that include addressing data issues with MLGW’s outage map, improving information through text alert and collecting better information to provide estimated restoration times.

“One of the things we know is important is the way we communicate with our customers about their service,” Young said. “We know there was a lot of frustration around the fact they could not get complete and accurate information in the restoration process.”

This week, there will be an internal deep dive on storm response.

“We have seen about a 20% improvement in outage minutes since 2019, largely based on the efforts that have been made so far. We got more to do.”

The new Outage Improvement Advisory team will meet for the first time on March 17.