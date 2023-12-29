MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man says he was robbed at gunpoint at Home Depot in Midtown while buying a security door for his home Wednesday, police say.

Officers responded to the store on Poplar Avenue at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday. Ronald Brinkley said he was checking fluids in front of his car when an unknown man approached him.

MPD said the suspect pulled the hood of the victim’s jacket over his head and hit him in the forehead with the gun.

According to police, the suspect then took the victim’s wallet and Gucci handbag before leaving the scene and heading northbound on Avalon Street in a black Dodge Durango with temporary tags.

Ronald Brinkley

The stolen items were reportedly worth a total of $1,400.

Brinkley made a Facebook post the following day saying,

“Just got me a new security door and back door install almost lost my life yesterday!! I was robbed and hit in the head with a pistol at Home Depot on Poplar at 10 a.m. while buying my door thank God he didn’t shoot me!”

(Photo Courtesy: Ronald Brinkley)

Officers described the suspect as a “stocky build” six-foot tall man wearing a Gucci handbag.

Police also say several cameras in front of Home Depot and a Sky Cop camera near the rear of the parking lot captured video footage of the incident.