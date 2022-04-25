SENATOBIA, Miss.– Police are investigating after what appears to be a violent arrest caught on camera in Senatobia, Mississippi.

The incident happened last Tuesday night.

Distressing video of the incident shows 31-year-old Andre Burton being punched multiple times by a Senatobia police officer as he’s restrained yards away from his home.

“This the worst thing I ever experienced in my life,” Burton said.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance camera on Short Ave. Burton says he was leaving his mother’s house and heading home when police stopped him and told him a curfew was in place.

“He pulled over and was like there’s a curfew go in the house,” he said.

Burton says the officer then got out the car and tried to handcuff him. He says the officer pushed him against a cruiser and slammed his head on the dash with other officers around. Several officers started beating him and hitting him behind the head, damaging his ear and causing him to sprain his ankle.

“I’m hurt from what they did,” he said. “I can’t explain it. I just got pain like why it happen to me.”

Burton says he was booked into jail for resisting arrest and failure to comply.

Over the weekend, Senatobia Police shared on Facebook that they are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to determine if the officers actions were in accordance with their policies and procedures.

We were rolling Monday as officers roped off the Senatobia Housing Authority. We’re told they were trying to get a copy of the video that Burton’s family shared on social media.

Senatobia Housing Authority Director Michelle Richardson shared a copy of the video with us.

“We had discussions with the police department about patrolling through and just establishing relationships with residents and not just when it’s an incident,” Richardson said.

Meanwhile, Burton says he fears retaliation and wants the officers fired.

“Like they wanted to kill me. They was literally punching me behind my head and elbowing me. They could have hit me in the wrong spot. I could be dead right now, but luckily God graced me and I’m still alive,” Burton said.

In the video, Burton says two others were arrested including a 14-year-old.

Police tell us Burton was also arrested a second time days later. He’s been charged with public drunk, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and two counts of drug possession from both incidents.

Burton says he’s planning to hire an attorney.