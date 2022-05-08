MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with false reporting after officers said he told them he was carjacked.

Justin Johnson (no relation to Young Dolph case) told officers he arrived in the 1700 block of Shelby Drive on May 1 to meet a friend when a black Infiniti pulled up behind him and a gray Infiniti pulled up in front of him.

He then told police a man got out of the gray Infiniti, pointed a rifle at him and demanded his car. Johnson, 32, said he got out of his car with the key fob still in his pocket, and the suspect got in the car driving south on Lamar Avenue.

The next day, Johnson admitted to officers he was trying to help his brother. Johnson said he was trying to cover up that his brother ran from Mississippi Highway Patrol in the same vehicle he reported was stolen.

He is expected to appear in court on May 9.