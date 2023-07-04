MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is running 24 hours at a Collierville gym to raise money for youth across Memphis.

Sam Schwaller began his run Monday and will finish Tuesday morning at Lifetime Fitness.

He is a part of the Miles for My Town 24-hour treadmill challenge. They aim to raise money to provide scholarships for underserved youth in the Memphis area. “It’s all about trying to get kids active and out of the house. [They get to] experience something maybe they can’t afford to experience,” said Schwaller.

When he came up with the idea to go on the 24-hour run, it was to “connect [their] club to [the] local community.” Schwaller said he enjoys doing hard things and wants to continue inspiring people.

It’s not too late to donate to My Town Miracles. Click here to help the organization.