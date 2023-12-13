MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police found a man with his leg partially cut off lying next to the train tracks along Chelsea Avenue Wednesday morning.

The man told police he was run over by the train while trying to escape after a friend pointed a gun at him.

A little before 2 a.m., officers were in the area of Chelsea Avenue and McNair Street looking for a man who they say had bailed out of a stolen vehicle and was on the run.

An officer heard screams for help and saw the victim lying next to the train tracks. His right leg was partially amputated at the hip, as well as above his ankle, and his right hand was severely mangled, MPD says.

Officials provided aid to the victim until the fire department came at around 2:10 a.m. He went to Regional One in critical condition.

The victim told police that he was inside a gray Nissan Maxima with his friend when he pointed a gun at him. He was afraid he would be shot and jumped out of the car.

Reports state that he was trying to cross the train track when he hit his head and fell; the train ran over him.

Video footage showed that the train entered the area at around 1:20 a.m. and came to a stop at 1:34 a.m. Officers found the victim at 1:50 a.m., and the train began moving again at 1:53 a.m.