MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man attempted to rob a Little Caesars Pizza and then robbed a Family Dollar on the same day, Memphis Police say.

According to MPD, officers responded to a business robbery at Little Ceasar’s in South Memphis Monday. They stated an unknown man pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register.

Reports say he struck a victim in the head with the firearm and then fired a round into the ceiling. The suspect did not get any money and fled the scene.

The suspect then went to Family Dollar in Whitehaven and demanded money from the register using a black handgun. He was given an undetermined amount of money and left the scene.

MPD says no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.