MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of robbing a postal carrier and stealing from an elementary school in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Police arrested John Scott on charges of strong armed robbery and commercial burglary after he reportedly assaulted a female mail carrier in the 400 block of Ohio.

Police said Scott also burglarized Booker T Washington Elementary School.

Since postal employees are federal workers, the case will be turned over to the federal system for prosecution.