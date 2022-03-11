MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General in Midtown Thursday night.

Memphis Police say an man walked into the store on Central Avenue just after 7 p.m. and demanded money from the register after producing a black handgun.

Surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the store moments after taking the money. Police have not said how much money was stolen.

The suspect was wearing a gray “GAP” hoodie, gray sweatpants, white shoes, a black skull cap and a black mask.

If anyone has information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.