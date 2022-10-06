MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges.

Police say Taquarius Bynum and an accomplice ambushed a family as they pulled into their driveway in east Memphis last month.

The men forced the family inside at gunpoint and then demanded money.

At one point, one of the suspects put a gun to the head of a teenage girl, who was sleeping. Police said they took the only thing she had, which was a $5 bill.

The robbers got away with just over $200 and a cell phone.

Police say they were able to identify Bynum because he dropped his own wallet in the driveway.

The second suspect is still on the run.