MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who wore a yellow safety vest and hard hat when he held up the Crumbl Cookies on South Mendenhall last Thursday.

The masked robber never displayed a weapon but pointed an unknown object underneath a sock. Employees said they believed it was a gun and gave the man an undetermined amount of money.

Crumbl Cookies robbery suspect. Courtesy: MPD

Police released surveillance video of the suspect, who was also wearing black pants with paint stains and a gray hoodie.

If you recognize him, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.