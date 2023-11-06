MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for those responsible for robbing and shooting a man at a gas station in Frayser on Sunday.

Police say it happened after the victim stopped to buy gas at the Five Star Express on Frayser Boulevard.

According to police, when he exited the store, two men approached him. One of the suspects armed with a black handgun pointed it at the victim and demanded his property.

When the victim tried to swipe the gun that was in his face, the suspect shot him.

MPD released photos of the suspects Monday afternoon. They said both suspects fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.