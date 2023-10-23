MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were taken into custody after being accused of stealing $20,000, a gun, and an iPhone from a man who gave them a ride last week.

Cedric Reed, 21, is charged with aggravated robbery and is held on a $25,000 bond.

Solomon Williams, 25, is charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Left to right: (Cedric Reed, Solomon Williams)

According to Memphis Police, on October 16 around 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a robbery of an individual call in Cherokee. The victim stated he gave a friend, Cedric Reed, a ride.

Reed reportedly asked the victim to take him to an unknown location. Police say that Reed sat in the front passenger seat and another friend, Solomon Williams, came and sat in the back seat behind the victim.

Williams took a gun wedged between the driver’s seat and pointed it at the victim, saying, “Where’s the money at or I’ll shoot,” according to reports.

Officers say the victim was forced inside the house, and that is when the suspects took $20,000 cash, a silver iPhone, and the handgun used during the robbery.

Later that day, police say the victim went to the station and gave a recorded statement about the incident.

He identified both suspects as the men who robbed him.

Williams is set to appear in court on Monday morning. Reed’s next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.