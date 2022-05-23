MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was robbed inside of his apartment with his own gun in Raleigh on Saturday, police say.

The man, who we are not identifying, says it was his gun used during the holdup inside his own home at the Scenic Hills Apartments off New Allen Road Saturday night.

Physically, he’s okay.

“Mentally I’m not. I don’t know how I feel because I’m out here by myself,” the man said.

The victim told us the alleged robber, is around 16-years old and is a neighbor who lives around the corner.

The man robbed says this all happened when his teen-neighbor was helping him clean his apartment.

Without warning, the sound of a round being loaded into the chamber of the victim’s gun caused panic to set in.

It was at this moment the teen demanded the victim’s car keys.

Police say the teen then left the apartment and fled the scene in the victim’s car.

The victim told us he feels like a prisoner in his own home, saying the teen who allegedly held him at gunpoint knows personal information so he is understandably concerned.

He stated he only knows the accused by the nickname Q-stacks.

The victim is hoping the teen who terrorized him will be caught sooner, rather than later.

If you know anything that could help detectives.. call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.