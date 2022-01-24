MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis man was robbed at gunpoint after police say he was setup through an online dating site.

Investigators said the 19-year-old agreed to meet a woman who went by “Kashmire” in the middle of the day but when she came to his South Memphis home to pick him up there were two other women and a man in the car.

WREG spoke with the victim’s father, who prefers not to be identified.

“I would have never got in the car with that many people in the car,” he said. “If I’m going to see a young lady and I’m supposed to be going with her and all these folks in the car, I would have never got in there.”

His son did. Investigators said they drove him to the area of North Perkins and Charleswood where the man put a gun to his stomach. Police said they took his phone, wallet and $20 in cash before speeding away and leaving him on the side of the road.

Thankfully, they didn’t hurt him.

“Grateful he’s alive, most definitely,” his father said. “Could have got hurt. Could have shot him.”

The incident happened in December but investigators are still looking for the robbers and posted a picture of one suspect on social media. They believe she’s the women he met online.

“I’m hoping they face justice,” his father said. “Nothing better to do then go play games, play tricks on you.”

If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

When it comes to online meet-ups, police have some tips. They suggest you do your homework on who you’re meeting, choose a public place, use your own transportation and trust your gut if something feels off.