MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after they allegedly posted an advertisement for sex and robbed and stripped the man who responded.

On Wednesday, Memphis Police responded to a robbery call at an apartment complex on Championship Road in Southwind. The victim told officers that he visited a website called List Crawler and saw an ad for sex belonging to Ja’Forrest Hendrix and Zadrienne Purviance.

The victim messaged Hendrix and agreed to pay $120 for 30 minutes of sexual activity, records show. Once at the apartment, Hendrix let the victim inside. Purviance appeared from behind a door, armed with a black handgun, and said, “You know what this is. Drop it off.”

According to reports, the victim handed Hendrix $110. The suspects reportedly made the victim strip down to his boxers and demanded he send more money through CashApp. He was then thrown out of the apartment.

MPD says the victim was able to flag down someone who called the police for him. Officers went to the apartment and got the victim’s belongings back. The suspects told police the victim tried to sexually assault one of them.

The victim and suspects were taken into custody. Police say the suspects gave conflicting stories about the sexual assault. The victim showed text messages between himself and Hendrix regarding their arrangement.

Jaforrest Hendrix and Zadrienne Purviance were charged with Aggravated Robbery and False Offense Report. They are set to appear in court Friday.