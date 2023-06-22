MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was taking part in a pre-scheduled ride along with Memphis Police became a witness to a high-speed chase involving kidnapping suspects.

Traynor Jennings III spent the last several hours processing being on the frontlines, as officers responded to a kidnapping along Philwood Avenue Wednesday evening.

“I haven’t slept since Tuesday,” Jennings said. “I got emotional looking at all these guys and girls that were there and they all came together to risk their lives to go catch somebody else.”

Police say Zachary Pappas was abducted by teenagers outside of his home. The 29-year-old was reportedly forced into a vehicle and driven around as the teens allegedly used his debit card at multiple businesses.

After an extensive search, officers were able to locate the vehicle and initiated a high-speed chase as Jennings watched from the squad car.

“The situation I was in, I never felt unsafe in that car,” Jennings said. “Officer Clements can drive a police car and he had a passion, he was like ‘We are going to catch those guys before they do it to somebody else.’”

At some point during the pursuit, Pappas was thrown out of the vehicle and the suspects got away before, eventually, being captured. Officers were able to arrest three out of the four suspects.

One is 16, one is 17, and the other is 18-year-old Bryan Martinez. All are charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery among other charges.

As the search continues for the other person involved, this is one experience that Jennings will never forget.

“I drove by their house, and I wanted to find the guy and give him a hug and I didn’t see him, but if you’re listening, I want to give you a hug and there’s a lot of police officers that want to give you a hug also,” Jennings said.

Jennings signed a consent form to be a part of the ride-along and is already planning his next trip.