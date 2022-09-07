Police are urging people to stay indoors. Call 911 immediately if you have any information.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Memphis Police are warning people to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted for multiple active shootings across the city.

He is armed and dangerous.

Police initially said the 19-year-old suspect is occupying a light blue Infiniti with a red dealer tag and a rear window busted out. They now say the gunman carjacked a woman on Poplar and took off in a gray Toyota SUV. Witnesses told WREG the victim was shot.

BREAKING: MPD says the 19-year-old active shooter carjacked a woman on Poplar and took her gray Toyota SUV. Witnesses say the woman was shot. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/zvblQFayL3 — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) September 8, 2022

Police say they receiving reports that they are recording his actions on Facebook. They have not identified the suspect but they have released a photo of him.

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department

Police do not have a specific location at this time but they are responding. All fire stations are on lockdown and must respond to scenes with a police escort.

According to police, the gunman carjacked a

Before the alert was issued, there were two separate shootings in South Memphis. A man was killed in a shooting at South Parkway East around 4:35 p.m. One minute later, a woman was injured in a second shooting on Norris Road near I-240.

Police have not officially confirmed if the suspect is responsible for those two shootings at this time.

The University of Memphis has also sent an alert saying police have responded to shots fired in the area of Patterson and Southern.

Rhodes College sent an alert to students on and off campus to shelter in place as police investigate active scenes across Midtown.

WREG will update when we have more information.