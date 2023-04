MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a house fire in North Memphis Wednesday morning.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire happened on Lake Grove Street at 9:40 a.m.

The 47-year-old victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He is now in stable condition with second and third-degree burns.

MFD said the fire was caused by a gas leak near the furnace.