MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering after he was shot in the hand and thigh while in the parking lot of a Midtown church on Monday night.

The victim said he was walking out of the church, leaving band practice to head to work, when he saw several men breaking into cars. One of them was in his car.

Those men then started to shoot at him.

“I mean, they just started shooting,” the victim said. “I didn’t even get a chance to say anything. Like they just started shooting, and I just took off running.”

He said he knew he needed to make it back to the place where he felt safe, which was back inside the church. He also said he believes his faith is what helped him.

“I just tried to get to the altar and just cry out and ask God to help me,” he said. “Like God, help me. Just help me. Like, just touch me, I was like, ‘God, don’t take me from my four girls.'”

Witnesses said they heard at least six shots. A stray bullet also hit the church.

The victim said he commends the first responders who helped him.

“They made it there so quick. Like their response time, I want to commend them,” he said.

“It just happened so fast. It’s a lot of pain. That’s all I can say. It’s a lot of pain.” the victim said. “It just shows you what type of days we live in now. It’s just sad. It’s senseless.”

The victim was released from the hospital and is now home recovering.

There has been no arrest made in the case so far. If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.