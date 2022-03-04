MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is waking up in jail after police say he ran up a bill at two hotels and left without paying.

Milton Witsell is charged with two counts of theft of services.

Police say it started last July.

According to the report, Witsell checked in at a hotel and told the front desk he was in town doing some subcontracting work and to send the bill to the accounts payable at the organization.

Hotel records show Wilton stayed there for seven months, racking up a balance of more than $21,000.

He then moved hotels and left with a balance of $3,500.

According to police, the hotels tried to contact that organization Witsell said he was working for when they were told no one by that name worked for them.

Witsell was arrested Thursday.