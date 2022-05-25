MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,300 worth of cigarettes from a Whitehaven gas station earlier this month.

Police say on May 15 the man entered the Mapco on Brooks Road, jumped behind the counter, and loaded $1,352.47 worth of cigarettes into his jeans.

Surveillance video shows the suspect struggling to get back over the counter when he is finished.

Police describe the suspect as an older man wearing a black hat, blue mask, white long sleeve shirt with a black t-shirt over it, black apron, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.