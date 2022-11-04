MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy.

According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times.

Court documents say Gee admitted to the officers that he became upset after the child threw a toy in the house and punched the child.

Officers took Gee into custody and talked to the child. Court documents say the child also said that Gee attacked him after he throw a toy.

Officers reportedly saw a large knot on the right side of the child’s head.

Gee has been charged with child abuse and domestic assault.