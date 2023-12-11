MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a man was robbed outside his North Memphis apartment, and this isn’t the first violent incident at the complex.

It happened at the University Gardens Manor apartments in North Memphis early Saturday morning.

The video shows the robber dragging a man across the grass by his back pocket before punching him in the face. Police say the thief took the victim’s wallet right out of his pants pocket after punching him in the face.

The victim appears to fight back, pulling a beer bottle out of the box he was holding and chucking the bottle towards the robber who then runs off.

We spoke with the victim, and his brother translated the conversation. He said his brother didn’t know the man and, according to a police report, the thief got away with $100.

“He was coming home from work, and the guy was waiting for him,” the victim’s brother said. “He said he’s been hearing about other people who have got robbed too, so he doesn’t feel safe.”

According to the Memphis Data Hub, police have responded to 354 calls within a quarter-mile radius of the complex since the start of the year.

The more than 300 calls to the complex include everything from property crimes to robbery and assault. There are even two reports of homicide.

But resident John Lind says he doesn’t let it get to him. He says there are problems everywhere, and his neighborhood is no exception.

“It’s a shame. And we’re living in a situation where even people who are working full time aren’t making enough to live on so I’m not surprised that people are getting desperate,” Lind said.

We reached out to University Garden Manor and their parent company, Chamberlin and Associates. We’ll let you know when we hear back.