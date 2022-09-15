MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was robbed after he was involved in an accident on Interstate 240 Thursday morning, police say.

Police responded to the robbery around 5:30 a.m. at I-240 and Millbranch Road.

Officers say they located the victim’s vehicle, but the man was not on the scene.

According to Memphis Police, the victim got into an accident with a black sedan. When he pulled over, he was robbed by multiple suspects who were inside the black sedan.

The victim was able to run away from the scene and hide until the police arrived. He was not injured, police say.

The suspects were wearing masks at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.