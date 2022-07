MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday evening, police say.

Officers were called out to 3900 block of Camelot Lane at 5:40 p.m. where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.