MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly poured acid on his coworker’s foot, causing him to have third-degree burns and need surgery.

According to Memphis Police, on April 14, the victim was outside with the suspect, Ronny Green. The two walked past a puddle, and some water splashed on Green, making him angry.

A little later, Green approached the victim holding a rubber boot, police say. Green allegedly poured acid on the victim’s foot and walked away laughing.

Records show that the victim did not feel any effects initially. However, when he got home and tried to remove his shoe, it fell apart, and he felt pain.

MPD says the victim was taken to the Baptist Collierville. He suffered third-degree burns and had one surgery on his foot– he is awaiting another.

Ronny Green was charged with Aggravated Assault.