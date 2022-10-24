MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after being accused of pulling a stolen gun on a woman and two children while driving in Whitehaven.

According to the victim, Shelton Pope tried running her off the road when she blew her horn at him. She says he got out of his car on Shelby Drive and pointed a black handgun at her and the two children Thursday.

Sunday, police say when they went to Pope’s home, he confessed to pulling the gun.

The gun he used was reported stolen.

Officers say they also found more than a gram of fentanyl, almost half a gram of cocaine, and several pills when searching Pope’s home.

He will be in court Monday facing three counts of aggravated assault, theft of property as well as drug charges.