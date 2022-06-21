MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after shooting two men and pointing a gun at an officer, according to the Department of Justice.

Austin Martin, 23, has been sentenced after the incident on May 4, 2019, when officers saw a car doing donuts on Knight Arnold and South Mendenhall. Court records show Martin drove towards an officer’s vehicle and then crashed into a fire hydrant.

According to records, five men bailed out of the car and Martin stepped out of the driver’s side door wearing a bright yellow vest and pointed a handgun at a uniformed MPD officer. The officer drew their weapon but did not fire because of bystanders.

The DoJ said Martin fled on foot but was apprehended minutes later with the gun still in his pocket.

According to a press release, Martin robbed and shot two men in Midtown just two days prior. That same day, MPD Investigators matched Martin’s gun to the shootings and both of the victims identified him as the shooter.

The DoJ said Martin pled guilty in state court to especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and an unrelated case of aggravated arson. Martin was prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Martin was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.