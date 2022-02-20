MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have arrested a man who they say pointed a rifle at people during a candlelight vigil before leading police on a foot chase.

The incident happened on Feb. 18 at Ayers Street and Griffith Place in North Memphis. Police responded to an armed person call at the location. When they arrived, they found a man wearing a black ski mask fleeing the scene with a rifle.

When police caught up with the suspect on Looney Avenue and Castle Street, they commanded the suspect to stop running. The suspect, Cordney Campbell, refused to stop running, leading police on a foot chase.

Once officers detained Campbell, they said he refused to listen to the police commands and resisted arrest. Police also said they found a bag of marijuana on Campbell during his arrests.

He was taken to St. Francis Park for medical treatment in non-critical condition. Campbell was later taken into custody.

He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Campbell is expected to appear in court on Feb. 21.