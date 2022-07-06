MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy during a road rage incident last week.

Police say James Maples is responsible for pulling a gun out on the deputy in Whitehaven on June 28 just before 9 a.m.

According to police, the deputy was blocking lanes after being involved in an accident at Millbranch and Winchester in front of the New Horizon apartments.

Maples pulled up behind the deputy’s car and began honking his horn. The man then exited his vehicle and pointed a handgun at the deputy, stating he needs to ‘get off of the road,’ police say.

Once the deputy advised Maples that he was with the Sheriff’s Department, police said the man returned to his car and fled the scene.

The deputy was able to write down Maples’s tag number.

Maples was charged with aggravated assault and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

His bond was set at $10,000.