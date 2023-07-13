MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of embezzling more than $1 million from a Masonic organization in Memphis pleaded guilty Tuesday and was ordered to pay restitution.

Fredrick McWilliams pleaded guilty in Shelby County Criminal Court to a lesser charge of theft of property over $60,000 but less than $250,000, a felony, according to court records.

He was sentenced to 12 years probation, and must pay $1.144 million to the United Supreme Council 33, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Affiliation, the district attorney’s office said.

The case goes back to 2015, when McWilliams was the building manager and IT specialist for the organization on Airways Boulevard. A police affidavit states that in late 2014, he began writing payroll checks to himself and fictitious accounts after obtaining access to the organization’s bank account.

He allegedly used a bank card tied to the organization’s account to buy $240,000 in Grizzlies tickets, along with numerous debits at casinos, according to a police affidavit.

The case was handled by the newly expanded Public Corruption and Economic Crimes Unit in the office of District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

In a statement posted to the group’s website, The United Supreme Council 33, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Affiliation, thanked prosecutors for their work on the case, which took several years to work its way through the courts due in part to delays from COVID.

“We are happy that the hand of justice has laid down a victory in Mr. McWilliams’ guilty plea,”

said Dr. Corey D. Hawkins Sr., Sovereign Grand Commander. “While we knew that time had passed, we knew that justice would not be denied.”

They also vowed to pursue a civil trial against McWilliams, and said a case was set to be heard in Chancery Court Dec. 6.