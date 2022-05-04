MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pleaded guilty on Wednesday after being accused of raping two women and robbing a third, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Terry Lee Coley, 28, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole for two charge of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated robbery.

In two of the incidents, authorities said that Coley had made contact with the women via social media and said that his cousin would pick them up and drop them off at a restaurant.

Instead, Coley himself picked up each of the victims, according to the DA’s Office. Authorities said Coley met a woman on October 14, 2015 and raped her at gunpoint in the car.

On October 25, 2015, Coley told another woman he met via Instagram that his cousin would pick them up and take them to a restaurant. Again, Coley himself picked the woman up himself and drove to an intersection in Frayser, Then, he robbed her at gunpoint, according to the DA’s Office.

The third incident happened on October 28, 2015 where Coley abducted a woman and her 2-year-old at gunpoint while she was waiting on ride at Carnes in Orange Mound.

Authorities said that Coley drove them to an apartment complex on the 6000 block of Summer Ave and raped the woman at gunpoint with her child laying next to her in the backseat of the car.

Coley was identified and arrested in November of 2021. Coley was remanded to police custody and he has been placed on the Sex Offender Registry.

After his guilty plea, Coley will serve 30 years without parole.