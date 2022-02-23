MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis man has pled guilty on Tuesday to sexually abusing the 9-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.



James T. Williams Jr., 33, pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Williams will also have to register as a violent sex offender.

The DA’s Office said in a press release this incident occurred in April 2018 at Williams’ home on the 1000 block of College Street when the mother dropped her child off on the way to work.



Medical testing, including DNA, confirmed that the young girl was molested by Williams and identified him as the offender.

