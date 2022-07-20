MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Harbor Town in 2017 according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Kurtrell Williams, 25, pled guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday.

Susan Grissom, 56, was shot and killed Nov. 17 2017 in her kitchen. Grissom had her cash and bank card stolen, which was later found in the 4300 block of Mendenhall.

Grissom’s bank card was used at a gas station, which allowed authorities to further their investigation.

Kurtrell Williams was developed as a suspect and arrested three days later in northeast Memphis.

Williams will face 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole.