MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to abusing two women and burning one of their children, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Thursday.



Latherio Richard pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated child abuse, kidnapping, and aggravated burglary.



The first incident happened in March 2019 when the infant son of his then 20-year-old girlfriend arrived at the emergency room with blisters on his feet and legs.



Doctors were able to determine the child had first and second-degree burns consistent with being submerged in hot water.



The DA’s Office said Richard was babysitting the boy on the day the burns were discovered by medical personnel.

In the second incident listed occurred January 28, 2018. Richard and his then 22-year-old girlfriend got into an argument at a Shelby Oaks Drive hotel where he pushed her head against the wall and refused to let her leave.



The third incident happened around 1 a.m. on April 15, 2017 when Richard went to a Hickory Ridge-area apartment of his then 25-year-old girlfriend to pick up his belongings, 10 months after breaking up.



The DA said Richard forced his way inside the apartment where he pushed and shoved the woman, causing her to fall and break an ankle.



After pleading guilty, Richard was sentenced to 35 years total, on all counts.