MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has pled guilty after a man was shot and a woman was killed during an argument in 2019, according to police.

The incident happened on Sept. 4, 2019 on the 2700 block of Airways Boulevard near Budget Host Motel. Officers said Angelos Washington, 41, was in a wheelchair harassing a woman when 28-year-old Martez Ingram confronted Washington to stop.

Washington then cursed at Ingram, pulled out a gun and began firing several shots.

MPD said one woman, Paula Foster, 59, who was also a bystander was struck twice in the back. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Officers also said one of the bullets passed through Foster and hit Ingram in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but survived his injuries.

Washington was later arrested by officers in his wheelchair on the 2200 block of Democrat Road. Police also found the gun that was used in the shooting.

Washington pled guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of assault.

He was sentenced to 30 years without parole.

