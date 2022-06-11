MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with aggravated robbery after officers said he stole around $30 from a gas station.

Officers responded to a gas station robbery last month at Mapco Express in the 3100 block of South Third Street. An employee told officers that a man walked in the store and paid $10 for gas.

The employee then said the man walked around the counter, grabbed her by her arm and told her to “open the register before I kill you.” The suspect then pulled up his shirt showing a handgun on his waist.

After stealing around $30, officers said he walked outside and pumped gas into his vehicle before driving off.

Video surveillance showed a man, who officers later identified as Larry Mitchell, driving a Honda Accord with a Tennessee license plate. Officers said the car was registered to a woman who had been listed in several reports with Mitchell.

Mitchell, 51, was detained at the front door of his home on Friday while officers conducted a search warrant. Officers said Mitchell was wearing the same pants he wore during the robbery, and officers later found the shirt that he wore during the robbery inside his home.

He is expected to appear in court on June 13.